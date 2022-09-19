News Reporter/Writer – Part Time

Great opportunity to get your News Reporting and Writing career started!

Maybe you know you want to be a reporter, or maybe you have been thinking about it. This is one way to find out.

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for a part-time news reporter/writer to join our team. We take journalism seriously, and the ideal candidate should too. We can teach you lots of things, but the right candidate has some intangibles: an interest in the world around them, curiosity, and not afraid to ask questions.

We can help develop your writing and storytelling, but you will have a big advantage if you already enjoy writing. Consider yourself a “print” reporter/writer? Great! We can make you a “broadcast” reporter/writer. Should enjoy finding information and explaining things to the world. You will be working with photojournalists, but you will also learn to use a video camera and edit stories. As you grow in your role, you may be called on to do some live reporting from the field, depending on the news situation. Afraid?

Don’t be. We will help you and the right candidate will get the hang of it. Have school classes or another job? No problem. We have flexible schedules and needs and will work around yours for the right candidate.

Duluth is on the shore of Lake Superior, and is a wonderful place to live and chill when you’re not out covering and writing news stories!

Please submit an e-mail link including your work samples (if you have some), resume and cover letter to: sgoodspeed@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC