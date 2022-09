Prep Soccer: Cloquet-Carlton Girls Win 9th Straight Game

The Lumberjacks (9-1) will next host Proctor on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team continues to pick up wins, the latest defeating Duluth Denfeld 3 to 0 on Monday.

