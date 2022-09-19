UMD Men’s Hockey 5th in First USCHO Poll

UMD will open the season a week from Saturday, welcoming in Arizona State for a two game series.

DULUTH, Minn.- The first USCHO men’s hockey poll came out Monday afternoon.

And like the UMD women’s hockey team, the men’s team will also begin the year in the number five spot.

The Bulldogs are one of three teams in the NCHC to land in the top five.

As they join Denver who was ranked number and North Dakota who was 4th in the poll.

