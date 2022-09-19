UMD Women’s Soccer Takes First Conference Loss Against Winona State

UMD will travel to Sioux Falls Friday, September 23 in another conference match, kick-off is set for 2 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The women’s soccer team took on NSIC opponent Winona State Sunday afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

The Warriors scored two quick back-to-back goals to pull ahead 2-0 in the first half. With eight minutes left in the first half Hannah Caldwell got the Bulldogs on the board before halftime.

Winona State went on to tack on one more goal in the second half, winning 3-1 in full time.

