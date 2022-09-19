Wild State Cider Accepting Apples For Its ‘People’s Cider’

DULUTH, Minn.–If you have an apple tree and want to help make some delicious cider, you can bring your apples over to Wild State Cider. Staff are ready to accept your apples for their third annual People’s Cider.

Every year they collect apples from all over the community to make a unique cider that tastes different every year.

Co-Owner Adam Ruhland said, “If you notice, if you have an apple tree one year there’s a lot of apples on it and they’re really big, the next year they’re small and not very many of those all have different flavor profiles. So when you put them in the cider you might end up with something really tart and sweet one year, and the next year something might be more mellow or kind of like an earthy funky flavor”.

Once you’ve collected the apples from your yard, you can bring them directly to Wild State’s location on West Superior Street in Lincoln Park through the first week in October. Those who donate can help in the apple pressing process, there’s an opportunity in next month during their Fall Friends Fest.

Ruhland went on to say, “So people can come in with the apples they donated, help us sort them out, grind them, press them into the cider. It’s really an all day event”.

The Fall Friends Fest takes place on October 8th. Along with apple pressing there will also be live music, a pop up dog park, and even food trucks. They’ll also be offering discounted cases of cider and exclusive cider flavors that haven’t been released yet.