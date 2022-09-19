Wildcat Sanctuary In Sandstone Welcomes Home New Tiger Cub

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone rescued a brand new furry friend last week.

Her name is Nova and she is a spunky tiger cub.

She came to the Sanctuary through their “Tiger Amnesty Program.” A program allowing owners or authorities to surrender a wildcat without making their background public.

This encourages owners who have made a mistake to give their former pet a better life in a sanctuary.

Staff say that Nova is already adjusting to her new life in Sandstone well.

To keep up with Nova’s journey, or even sponsor her, you can go to the Wildcat Sanctuary’s Facebook page or website.