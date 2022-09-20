City Of Duluth Celebrates Tree City USA Status With Arbor Day Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday, City of Duluth staff held an Arbor Day event to recognize Duluth’s Tree City USA status.

Arbor Day 2022 took place at the Wheeler Athletic Complex Tuesday afternoon where attendees learned about the role of trees in the city, upcoming forestry projects, and more about Duluth’s Climate Action Work Plan.

Duluth has been receiving Tree City USA status for 31 years and has achieved the Growth Award for 5 years.

The program is an initiative of the Arbor Day Foundation.

The Duluth City Forester spoke about why Arbor Day is celebrated in September and read a proclamation from the Mayor.

“We’re celebrating it in September because planting trees in April is most of the time not possible,” explained Clark Christenson. “Now therefore Emily Larson, Mayor City of Duluth does officially proclaim the 20th of September 2022 as Arbor Day in the City of Duluth.”

Those who were at the event got the opportunity to help plant White Pines at the end of the event.