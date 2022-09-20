Crowded Backfield Helping UMD Football Find Space on the Field

UMD's next game is on the road at Sioux Falls on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team was able to get things back on track Saturday, as they improved to 2-1 with a 28 to 6 victory over Upper Iowa.

The Bulldogs would take it to the ground for most of the contest.

A total of 9 players accounted for 317 yards rushing in the victory.

The lead dogs in the backfield were Wade Sullivan and Daniel Mitchell as they combined to find the end zone three times.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says it’s nice when they have so much depth at one position, giving them opportunities to be versatile.

“We’re fortunate right now that we’re deep in the backfield with four tailbacks that we’re trying to get in and get out of the game as much as we can. Unfortunately there’s one ball to go around so between our slot receivers and our backfield. Quarterbacks are carrying the ball extremely well so we’re trying to disperse and be as diverse as we can in the run game,” said Wiese.

“It feels good, I’m doing whatever I can to help the team. I think it’s just a group effort here. We all want to do what we can to win every week. Our goal is to go 1-0 each week. So I’m happy to be a part of it,” added junior running back Daniel Mitchell.

