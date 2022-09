CSS Women’s Soccer Drops Home Contest to UW-La Crosse

The Eagles had four different goal scorers in the contest.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team welcomed in a strong UW-La Crosse team on Tuesday. Unfortunately, they were unable to get the win as they fell 4-0.

St. Scholastica (1-5-1) will next be in action on Saturday when they host Augsburg.