Duluth Chamber Announces Daniel Fanning as Vice President

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce announced Daniel Fanning as the new V.P..

Fanning has taken on the role of Vice President of Strategy and the Executive Director of the Chamber Foundation.

He’s been apart of the chamber board for several years and has 20 years of work experience at the local, state, and federal level.

Including his work for the City of Duluth, the State of Minnesota and the United States Senate.

This new gig is a combination between Vice President and leadership of the Chamber Foundation, which is a new program in the community.

Here’s what fanning had to say about the next steps for the chamber.

“I think a lot of our higher education institutions are doing a good job of recruiting talent to the northland and retaining the talent that’s already here. That’s great and that needs to continue. The more success that we have on that front, the more we’re going to need even more housing, more training, more childcare and all of those things kind of snowball. Good problem to have, but we can’t wait for somebody else to do it down the line, that’s stuff that we’re really committed to getting done as soon as possible,” said Fanning.

Fanning went on to say that the chamber hopes to bring more state and federal grants to Duluth, for everything from housing needs to workforce development.