Duluth Parks and Rec Hosts ‘Edible Duluth’

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Parks and Rec hosted an “Edible Duluth” event, which is an initiative that celebrates our edible landscape.

Tuesday’s event was held at Merritt Park, one of the sixteen spaces throughout the Duluth park system that host apple trees and one cherry variety. The program started about a decade ago and now the trees are finally mature enough to produce fruit.

Everyone is welcome to pick the apples, but are asked to follow the ‘do’s and don’ts’ signs to avoid damaging the trees.

“It can vary year to year but we are kind of in the middle of that apple picking season. So, there are some trees out there with some fruit, some you might find that don’t have fruit and sometimes apples fall into that every other year cycle. So, it can be a nice fall scavenger hunt to go find which trees are fruiting,” Duluth Parks and Rec. Recreation Specialist, Megan Lidd says.

You can find a full list of all the trees along with maps of where they are on the Duluth Parks and Rec Website.