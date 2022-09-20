Ex-Superior Officer Accused Of DWI Fatal Crash Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges

WISCONSIN — The former Superior police officer accused of being drunk behind-the-wheel and causing a crash that killed two people and injured two more has pleaded not guilty to all twelve criminal charges.

Ex-sergeant Greg Swanson made his plea in court on Monday for the eight felonies and four misdemeanors.

The charges range from homicide and causing injuries while under the influence to a hit-and-run crash that involved death.

The 42-year-old is accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level of .19 in the early morning hours on July 15th in Superior when he crashed into a car that he claims he did not see.

A 23-year-old man and two-month-old baby died in the crash.

A woman and two-year-old child were injured.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told investigators that Swanson drove away from the scene and threw away containers with alcohol in a gas station’s trash can.

Swanson left the Superior Police Department back in August and is currently out of jail after posting $15,000 cash bail.

The next status conference is scheduled for January 9th of next year.