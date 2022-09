Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Edges Superior 3-1, Duluth East Sweeps Proctor

Hermantown (11-1) will next host Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up win number 11 on the season on Tuesday, defeating Superior 3 to 1.

Hermantown (11-1) will next host Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.

In other volleyball action, Duluth East would sweep Proctor 3-0.