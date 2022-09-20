UWS Hosts Activities And Job Fair During Their “Jacketfest”

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday the Link Center at UWS put on a job and activities fair called “Jacketfest” for its students.

The Link Center connects students with different career services and opportunities ahead of graduation.

They also encourage students to learn about all the resources on campus and get involved in fun activities outside of the classroom.

Associate Director of the Link Center, Ilsa Hoeschen said, “There’s just such a strong support from the community to hire UWS students.” She also said, “We’re especially grateful that employers see this as an opportunity to connect wit their future workforce and connect with students who are going to be graduating with strong academic skills and strong employable skills to stay in the area and work at the businesses right here in Superior and the Twin Ports.”

With students only being on campus for a few weeks, Jacketfest gives students a space to network and meet other students with similar interests.

The tables at the fest consisted of employers, student run clubs, and academic department heads.