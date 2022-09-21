#5 UMD to Face Long Island University for First Time in Program History

The first game at Long Island takes place Saturday at 6:45.

DULUTH, Minn.- It is officially game week for the 5th ranked UMD women’s hockey team. An interesting matchup awaits, as they’ll be facing a team they have never seen before.

The Bulldogs will head to East Meadow, New York to face Long Island University out of the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance.

Although they did face a common opponent last year in Penn State.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says it’s been hard to gameplan since the Sharks have a new head coach and 10 new transfers.

“Even if we had film from last year, I don’t think it would help us understand what they’re going to be doing this year. Which I think is good for us. We have to be able to adapt and play our game, regardless of the opponent. I think going into a different facility, it’s like the Islanders practice facility where they play games. The Islanders training camp is happening while we’re here. So there will be just some things that we’re not used to,” said Crowell.

One of Crowell’s key returners Naomi Rogge said it will be an adjustment for sure. As their first four games will be on the east coast.

“I think it’s just getting out of routine for a lot of people is tough. But usually we’re staying there for a long time so we can get in a routine, get used to sleeping in a hotel bedroom, getting used to having a roomate. All that stuff I think our coaches do a good job of putting the itinerary together. Where we’re not just hanging out at the hotel room all day long. We have hours where we can do homework, do school work and all that. So I think the challenges for a lot of people would be routines and staying atop of our homework,” said Rogge.

The first game at Long Island takes place Saturday at 6:45.