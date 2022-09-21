Bell Bank Hosts Trail Bike Ride and Fundraiser for Duluth DEVO

DULUTH, Minn.–Forty mountain bikers took to the trails with hopes to raise funds that will support younger riders.

Bell Bank hosted a group of biking enthusiasts to support Duluth DEVO, a local non-profit with a mission to help kids build strong minds and bodies through the sport of biking. Throughout the year they engage in the community through bike trail maintenance as well as providing bikes to those who need them.

Riders began at Hartley Nature Center, taking the Duluth traverse multi-use trail system to their halfway point at Enger Park.

Duluth DEVO Founding Director Brian Hayden said, “Our engagement with the youth is to be able to teach them how to ride safely, to be engaged in a social network of friends and peers. We’re not all about racing, we’re just about enjoying the lifetime sport”.

DEVO works with second through twelfth graders. So far they have reached around three hundred kids and teens in the Twin Ports, and they continue to see this number grow.

Community Banking Director at Bell Bank, Tim McShane said, “A big part of culture is paying forward in the communities that we do business and Devo has been a great organization getting kids on bikes. Their mission of building strong minds, strong bodies, and life long relationships that, that aligns really well with what a lot of our mission is as well. You know, creating a better community within which we are operating”.

Bell Bank’s presence today goes to help support members of DEVO become certified bike coaches. After a lunch break, they ended up at Bent Paddle for a post ride gathering.