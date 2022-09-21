Bentleyville Prepares for 5 Million Light Village

DULUTH, Minn. — Bentleyville is gearing up for the holidays and preparations are taking place at Bayfront Festival Park.

17 semi trailers currently fill the lot, holding lights and display pieces that will make the 5 million light show come to life in just a few short months.

Bentleyville draws in thousands of people from all over and has a 22 million dollar economic impact on the city of Duluth.

Hotels fill up, people eat at local restaurants, and shop through town all while experiencing the tour of lights.

“This year is probably the largest change of displays. Nearly 50% to 60% of all of our displays are being changed out this year,” said Executive Director, Nathan Bentley.

People can expect to walk through a new gingerbread entrance, take photos with unique backdrops, and visit the new 4,000 square foot gift shop.

Bentley went on to say, “so many of the children that we saw 19 years ago at my home, have children and they’re making a second generation now of their experiences with Bentleyville. Roasting marshmallows, having popcorn, and getting a Bentleyville hat they they probably got 19 years ago.”

It takes many hands to build Bentleyville, as it covers over 20 acres of land.

The crew is looking for more people to help set up on Saturday’s and Sunday’s, until the opening date in November.