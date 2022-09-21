Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools

DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?

Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, other schools are struggling to recruit and retain substitute bus drivers.

The Hermantown School District says that they have a full staff of daily bus drivers, but they do not have a single substitute driver to fill-in if someone calls out.

Superintendent, Wayne Whitwam said, “right now we have two openings looking for substitute drivers. We started posting last September because we knew we had no substitutes, so if a bus driver is out sick, we literally have to run school late and run a bus route twice.”

Whitwam went on to say that the district has taken multiple steps to recruit staff, including more pay.

“We actually gave a $3.00 an hour increase to our bus drivers. A bus driver starts at $26.35 an hour then they go to 27.58 the second year and we offered a thousand dollar sign on bonus.”

This hasn’t seemed to do the trick — leaving the district leaders stuck at the table, debating new ideas.

“You start to brainstorm every possible solution. You know, asking our current janitors if they’d be interested in getting licensed.”

Whitwam said that the current bus drivers get the job done in sickness… and in health.

Without much leeway to take time off.

“Our bus drivers have been incredible about coming in and almost to the point where it worries you. They’re a pretty close knit group with each other, so i think they know if they call in sick someone else has to cover for them. Often times, they’re just not calling in sick.”

Whitman said this is a perfect job for people who have retired or who are interested in a part-time gig.

Hermantown schools are also looking to hire janitors, paraprofessionals, and substitute teachers. If interested in applying, you can visit the Hermantown Community Schools website.