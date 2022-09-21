Duluth Fire Department Hosts Pinning Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time since 2019, the Duluth Fire Department held a pinning ceremony to honor staff and civilians.

“This is a really big day. Three years in the making to celebrate your many recommendations, commendations, promotions, and your service and sacrifice,” Mayor Emily Larson said.

Held at the DECC, the ceremony started with opening remarks from Mayor Larson and was followed by comments from the Fire Chief.

Those who were recognized included two citizens given Citizen lifesaver awards, 25 fire fighters who have received a promotion, 15 who have finished their probationary period, and eight who have joined the Life Safety Division. Letters of commendation were also given out.

“One tradition that may be the greatest symbol of our unrestricted access to public trust is the badge we wear,” DFD Fire Chief, Shawn Krizaj said.

Family members were there in support, supplying the pin placement for their honorees.

“We understand that being a firefighter is really commitment made by the whole family. There’s late meetings, there’s rotating shifts, there’s fire call backs like we had last week. That really cuts into family time, causes missed sporting events, school functions, and of course a honeydew list that never seems to get any shorter,” said Krizaj.

The event concluded with refreshments and friendly camaraderie.

“Regardless of your personal rank remember that the badge you wear represents community trust and a higher code of conduct we collectively must uphold,” said Krizaj.