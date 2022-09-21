Northern Star: Luke Sedin

MAPLE, Wis.- It’s not everyday you get a quarterback that plays both sides of the ball. Northwestern’s Luke Sedin does just that. Not only making an impact as a dual-threat quarterback, but also making stops defensively.

The starter under center for the Tigers and a safety, Sedin stays pretty busy on game day, a task the senior doesn’t shy away from. Through just five games, Sedin has tallied 660 yards and eight touchdowns through the air, with 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, in addition to 16 total tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s fun, it’s a challenge, I like it a lot because you get to see both sides of the ball and going in coverage, picking off the other other quarterback coming into the flats and hitting the running backs. I like being the leader of the team and having control of the offense and being able to throw the ball,” says Sedin.

Something in Sedin’s game changed this season. He says he found his talent for running the ball and making that decision when needed, building his football IQ with every snap.

“I just kind of figured out the running aspect of quarterback this year, so I’ve really enjoyed running the ball, but my speed’s kicked in, and coaches say that, I’ve unhitched the sled,” says Sedin.

“As a quarterback what is great about him is his ability to hit, to want to stick his nose in there. So, he’s no afraid of anything, which allows us to run the quarterback and maybe be more versatile on offense,” says Northwestern’s head coach Jovin Kroll.

On field performance aside, another element to the Tiger’s success is the leadership role Sedin plays on the team.

“”Luke’s a leader, he’s the type of player that makes your program successful because he holds other accountable, and he’s willing to do anything. He’s a leader in the classroom, in the offseason and on the field so he’s a kid you can count on,” says Kroll.

“”You always have to keep your head up and always strive for the best, you have to keep other people accountable, and you have to keep yourself very accountable,” Sedin says.

Just four games left in the regular season, Sedin is on track to set the school record for career passing yards for a quarterback, having already set the single season record last year in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Sedin says, “‘For offense I’ve set goals to break my passing record last year and also touchdown record, and then we want to go 9-0 in the conference, win the conference title, and we’re hopefully getting past level three and going to the state championship game.”

Sedin and the Tigers will face off with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at home on Friday night, kick-off is set for 7 PM.