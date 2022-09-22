Lincoln Park Harvest Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market held a harvest festival to celebrate the end of the season.

There is still one more week left, but they decided to celebrate today due to the nice weather. Visitors could enjoy live music, free food, and face painting.

There were about fifteen venders in attendance offering things such as veggies, bread and meat.

“I’m going to miss the farmers, I’m going to miss all of our regulars, I’m going to miss all of the kids that come and see us every single week and get their four bucks for their free produce. But of course it will be nice to be able to work on some other projects,” Seeds of Success Program Manager, Kayla Pridmore says.

Seeds of Success runs a deep winter green house and also plans to ramp up their mobile market this fall.