Prep Soccer: Two Late Goals Lift Duluth East Boys Over Duluth Denfeld

Duluth East (6-4) will next be in action Friday at Proctor.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys soccer team would need two late goals on Thursday to defeat Duluth Denfeld 2-0.

Both of the goals happened in the last six minutes of the contest.

