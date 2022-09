Prep Volleyball: Cloquet & Esko Grab Home Court Victories

The Lumberjacks will next play the Eskomos on September 27th.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet volleyball team would pick up their fifth straight win on Thursday, defeating Greenway in four sets.

In other volleyball action, Esko improved to 9-2 after taking South Ridge 3 to 1.

The Lumberjacks will next play the Eskomos on September 27th.