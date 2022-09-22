Raleigh Academy Hosts Annual Block Party

DULUTH, Minn. – Raleigh Academy held its annual Block party as a kick off to the new school year.

Students, staff, and families were all in attendance to enjoy games, food, and live music from performing act Woodblind.

Activities include a bouncy house, face painting, and balloon animals. Kids also got a shot at dunking the principal in the dunk tank.

“We’re a small neighborhood school, so one of our advantages is we’re small and we can build that community and with COVID the last few years and everybody trying to kind of stay away from each other. This is a chance to bring everybody together and start to build that connection between school and home, and then inviting our families into the school to see the school, meet teachers, meet staff,” Raleigh Academy Principal, Steve Ondrus says.

Raleigh Academy will be hosting their annual Veterans Day concert in November.