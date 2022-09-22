Tough Weekend Awaits UMD Volleyball

First serve against Augustana is Friday at 6 PM. The match with Wayne State will take place Saturday at 2 PM, both games under the roof of Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team is off to a hot start to the season, but this weekend, the Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them.

First up, Augustana, a team UMD struggled against last season, dropping both matches with the Vikings 3-1. Then the following day, the No. 9 ranked Bulldogs will face-off with No. 1 nationally ranked Wayne State. A feat, Coach Boos believes, is not out of reach for the Bulldogs.

“It’s that next round of conference play where you’re getting to play some ranked teams, you understand the significance of how good that team you’re playing is and the opportunity you have in front of you to knock them off and that’s what this is all about,” says head coach Jim Boos.

“When we perform how we can, we can do some really amazing things. I think it gives us that confidence that we know, but obviously these teams are super good, so it’s just knowing that we’re capable of it and all we have to do is try our best,’ says junior libero Kaylyn Madison.

First serve against Augustana is Friday at 6 PM. The match with Wayne State will take place Saturday at 2 PM, both games under the roof of Romano Gym.