U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting

SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities.

FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged.

The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in Eagan, was arrested on Wednesday.

He’s accused of shooting a 28-year-old outside an apartment building in Minneapolis on April 2nd.

The U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force, made up of several law enforcement agencies from the Northland and beyond, helped bring him into custody while teaming up with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He’s currently in the Douglas County jail awaiting charges.