AICHO Galleries Hosts ‘Group Art Exhibition’ Opening Reception Sept. 24
DULUTH, Minn. — The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is hosting a Group Art Exhibition made up of two dozen artists.
The show is unique because 13 Indigenous authors/writers/poets have written poems/prose reflecting some of the artwork.
The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 pm – 8 pm.
It’s free to attend, but at $10 donation is suggested.
AICHO Galleries is located at 212 W. 2nd Street.
For more information, click here.