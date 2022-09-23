AICHO Galleries Hosts ‘Group Art Exhibition’ Opening Reception Sept. 24

DULUTH, Minn. — The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is hosting a Group Art Exhibition made up of two dozen artists.

The show is unique because 13 Indigenous authors/writers/poets have written poems/prose reflecting some of the artwork.

The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 pm – 8 pm.

It’s free to attend, but at $10 donation is suggested.

AICHO Galleries is located at 212 W. 2nd Street.

For more information, click here.