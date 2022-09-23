Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Man Stealing Vehicles

BAYFIELD, Wis. — The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for Wisconsin resident’s to be on the lookout for a man who is stealing cars and fleeing from the police.

Thursday around 4 p.m., the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Bayfield County.

Authorities say the suspect, Seth Genereau who stole the vehicle has already been wanted for stealing a vehicle before, among other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen vehicle in Iron County and attempted to stop Genereau in a high-speed chase. Authorities say he hit another car, but kept driving back to Bayfield County.

Bayfield County deputies then found the car on Friendly Valley Road, but Genereau had already abandoned the car and stole another vehicle. He got that vehicle stuck a few hundred yards away and ran into the woods.

Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office say they are actively searching north of Washburn in the Maki Road area as Washburn is where he is allegedly going. They are encouraging residents to lock their doors and vehicles and be on the lookout as he is likely to steal another vehicle.

Genereau is using wooded areas to stay out of sight. If anyone sees him they should call 911.