DULUTH, Minn. — Personal and professional organizer Kim Ann Schlichting of Live Simply With Kim stopped by the morning show Friday to talk about the many ways we can simplify our lives.

Click the videos below to hear the conversation. And check out Kim’s website for a look at all of her services.

And for a look at a pervious FOX 21 story on Kim, click here.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: