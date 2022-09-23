Flower Shop Celebrates Changing of the Seasons

DULUTH, Minn. – Engwall Flowers is holding their first annual fall fest for two whole days of fun.

Local vendors, crafts and activities were on site Friday to kick off the fest.

For those still looking to spruce up their garden, you can grab a plant or two and make your own flower bouquet.

There’s also fun things for the kiddos like painting the many pumpkins they have on site.

“We have a great open space next to us that has a wide open field where we can have a whole bunch of vendors and stuff like that,” says Marketing Coordinator and Customer Service Representative Charlie Swanson. “we have people that are doing some macramé things, we have people that are doing illustrations, we have people that are doing baked goods and stuff like that, clothing, tie dye. Yeah kind of a nice wide variety of crafters that enjoy doing their own little thing.”

The fall fun can be had during Engwall’s open hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

For the fall fest, owners are also offering a 25% discount on all retail items.