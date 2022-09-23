Lake Superior Zoomobile Takes a Trip to UWS Library

SUPERIOR, Minn. — The UWS Jim Dan Hill Library was full of stories, students, and zoo animals?

Every fall, the Lake Superior Zoomobile takes a trip to the UWS campus.

Students are able to touch and hold the animals, while also learning about the fascinating creatures with an educator.

On Thursday, the Zoomobile brought over a snake, tarantella, and a turtle to the library.

One of the best methods to get people into the library is to have fun things that kind of dovetail nicely with that academic bent. This is a great program for us because it’s educational, but also fun,” said Library Associate Director, Stephanie Warden.

The Zoomobile can be rented by schools and events across the northland.

You can visit the Lake Superior Zoo website for more information.