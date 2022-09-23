Lester River Rendezvous Begins With Education Days

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, local students took a step back in time to learn what life was like during the Fur Trade Era.

The annual Lester River Rendezvous runs this weekend, with 2 educational days held on Thursday and Friday.

Over 200 students participated in the field trip that immersed the kids into the daily life of a voyageur during the mid-16002.

Students got to experience hands-on demonstrations, like cooking over an open flame, yarn spinning, and hatchet throwing. To get the full effect, students learned from skilled re-enactors.

Voyageur Camp Cook, Don Chesney said, “Instead of reading it in book, words don’t dance in front of you, words don’t burn your fingers or get smoke in your eyes, so they get to sense it with all their senses, see it, feel it, hear it, smell it.”

Lindsey Whitlinger, Lester River Rendezvous President said, “This is exactly what they’re studying in the classroom, so it kind of brings it back into a real life activity, makes it a little easier to understand what actually happened back then and relate to some of the traditional things that have been lost touch with.”

Lester River Rendezvous continues until Saturday, which will be open to the public free of charge. The event is expecting over 50 craft vendors, food trucks, and more.