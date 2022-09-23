Prep Football: Cloquet Holds Off Duluth East, Hermantown Handles Denfeld, Northwestern Stays Unbeaten

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet football team would pick up their 3rd win of the season on Friday, defeating Duluth East 14 to 8.

In other football action, Hermantown would improve to 2-2 after topping Duluth Denfeld 54 to 13.

And in Wisconsin, Northwestern stays unbeaten with a 50 to 0 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.