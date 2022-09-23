Two Groups Come Together To Raise Awareness For Child Abuse

DULUTH, Minn. — Children, and those who try to protect them, got some good news and help Friday at the Duluth Public Library.

September is “I Stand With Kids” month, and what better way to mark the occasion than with books written to help talk through the issue of child abuse.

$1,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Friendly Duluth bought 85 books. The titles carrying an important message include “Your Body Belongs to You” and “My Voice is My Superpower.” The goal is to give young children and and elementary age kids a book they can read with their family.

Tracie Clanaugh, Executive Director of the First Witness Child Advocacy Center said, “So we have a deep desire to support the parents and the caregivers in our community. And by donating books, by having conversations, by having trainings, by being available for them, we know that we are supporting them in having those conversations with children. So that when abuse might happen, when children are feeling violated, they can feel like they have the language and the ability to have those tough conversations with kids. So the books are just the catalyst for having that language and those conversations with children.”

The work is part of a joint effort between the First Witness Child Advocacy Center, and the Child Abuse Prevention Coalition.

The month is focused on raising awareness and funds to make sure kids are in safe relationships, and living in safe places.