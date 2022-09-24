Lester Park holds 23rd Annual Lester River Rendezvous

DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, Lester Park was swarming with folk lovers for the 23rd annual Lester River Rendezvous.

The event is a voyageur reenactment and educational festival.

More than 50 food and craft vendors were up for grabs, along with the sound of musical talent.

Reenactors were also onsite, dressed-up to portray life in the voyageur village amidst early Minnesota and Wisconsin history.

“Just seeing the community out and connecting is the best part of it and all of the smiling children running around and having a good time,” said Lester River Rendezvous President, Lindsey Whitlinger.

Kids were not the only ones running around, some furry friends were also on the festival grounds.

Whitlinger went on to say, “up there they’re giving away free pony rides and then they have some sheep, a camel, and an emu for everyone to pet and feed.”

Despite the gloomy day, the outdoor event was packed with people.

“The turnout has been amazing we were very surprised at the turnout. It was raining when we first got here so we were like oh no, but it’s been amazing,” said Attendee, Jason Strandfield.

Strandfield enjoyed the historical aspects of the event.

“I love the canyon fire and I love that people get to see the rendezvous reenactors and they also get a chance to experience what it would have been like at a rendezvous with all of the vendors. It’s just a great opportunity to create some community.”

The festival is put-on by local vendors and funded by sponsorships and donations.