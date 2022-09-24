No. 9 UMD Volleyball Handed First Loss of the Season

UMD will be back in action Friday, September 30 on the road against No.8 ranked Southwest Minnesota State.

DULUTH, Minn.- Going into Saturday’s match the UMD volleyball team has held an undefeated record this season. The Bulldogs were faced with a tough conference match-up again No. 1 nationally ranked Wayne State.

Set one was the closest of the three, UMD only losing 25-20. Set two the Wildcats started to heat up, they’d go on two 5-point runs, proving to be the deciding factor taking the second set 25-16. Wayne State would only need three to give the Bulldogs their first loss, taking the final set 25-15, for the 3-0 sweep.

