St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Knocks Off Undefeated Augsburg

The Saints will travel to St. Olaf Wednesday, September 28. Kick-off is set for 4 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday the CSS men’s soccer team hosted Augsburg, a team that hasn’t lost all season.

Early in the first half Colin O’Reilly scored on a corner kick for the Saints. The Eagles Spencer Enright tied the game at one at the 13-minute mark. The game decider came with 10 minutes left in the second half with a goal by Arseno Hamilton. CSS wins at home 2-1 against a tough MIAC opponent.

The Saints will travel to St. Olaf Wednesday, September 28. Kick-off is set for 4 PM.