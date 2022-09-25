CHUM Looking To Hire More Staff Before Warming Center Opens

DULUTH, Minn. –CHUM is planning to open its warming center on October 15th and its looking to hire more staff to help run it.

It was located at the Rainbow Center but moved to a bigger space in the Lincoln Park Community Center last winter.

The need for places like this can be seen all around town, with those experiencing homelessness building fires at night in places that can cause issues.

One of those places is underneath I-35, which caught fire twice within the past year, causing MNDOT to add some fencing around it.

If you would like to apply to work for CHUM’s warming center, click here.