Closed Middle School In Bovey Catches Fire

Courtesy of "Friends of the Northland FireWire" Facebook page

BOVEY, Minn. — The former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey caught fire on Sunday, according to the Northland FireWire.

The FireWire says that the building was already swallowed by smoke and flames by the time the fire department was called out, adding that parts of structure have fallen.

There are several fire departments on-scene, including Cohasset, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Trout Lake, Taconite, and Greenway, along with Meds-1 Ambulance service for medical support if needed.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or what may have started the fire.