Juice Pharm House-Warming Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth.

The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.

The outside of the building has been repainted and they have also introduced a new logo and merchandise.

“It’s a family affair here, everyone’s really paid their part and stepped forward to help us as we grow as a team and it really shows today and seeing our space and everyone really enjoying it it feels really good. And, we’ve had a couple customers come in this morning that again have been with us for five years and they saw us go through all the hard work to get where we’re at today and it’s just an accomplishing feeling,” Juice Pharm Co-Owner, Desiree Jenkins said.

The owners say they eventually want to have a rooftop garden and plan to revamp their grab and go cases.