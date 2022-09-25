Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest.

The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.

“This is a celebration of beer and it’s an amazing beer, it’s a really fun one for us to brew. You know, our brewers love lagers and they love Oktoberfest and it’s honestly just nice for us to invite everybody to our space, share with them some amazing music, have a good time. You know, put on a big shebang and get together and have some beers,” Ursa Minor Brewing Owner, Ben Hugus said.

The owner tells us that the four-day free event has been a big success.

“It’s been fun. I’m a little bit sad it’s ending but this years been particularly fun, it’s a celebration of summer. You know falls right around the corner, you can feel it in the air. I think it’s a good chance for Duluthians to get together and do something fun and share a pint and reminisce about the summer events,” Hugus said.

Monday will mark Ursa Minor’s four-year anniversary as a brewery.