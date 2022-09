Prep Volleyball: Hermantown & Proctor Protect Home Courts with Wins

Hermantown (13-1) will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Rock Ridge.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up win number 13 on the season on Monday, defeating Pine City in straight sets.

In other volleyball action, Proctor would take down Two Harbors in straight sets.

The Rails will play at Grand Rapids on Tuesday.