Sawyer Co. Deputies Find Car And Body Of Driver On Fire

TOWN OF HUNTER, Wis. — Sawyer County deputies made a grisly discovery last Friday night after they were called out to a car and its driver on fire.

The 911 call came in just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Hunter on River Road.

When deputies arrived, they saw a 2018 Cadillac sedan engulfed in flames.

The driver was lying on the road outside of the car, not moving and also on fire.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Round Lake Fire Department, and the Sawyer County EMS weren’t able to get close to the person right away because of how dangerous the fire was.

The victim was declared dead on-scene after the fire was put out.

Investigators believe the driver had been heading north on River Road when they went into the ditch, hit a mailbox, and then went back on to the road.

The car made it down the road a little further, where it was discovered to be on fire.

The name of the victim will not be released until their loved ones are notified.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating, along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshal’s Office.