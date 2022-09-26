The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior

In the spirit of spooky season, Superior Public Museums plan to announce upcoming festivities, very soon.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion.

Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood as a lively residence for many years before Martin passed in the home in 1918.

Just a couple years later, Fairlawn acted as a children’s home until the 1960s. Many of the Museum’s staff believe resident’s of the home have stuck around all these years.

Megan Meyer, the Executive Director of Superior Public Museums said, “Fully feel that there’s energy to this building, I mean how can it not have extra life beyond what we see when it’s experienced so much in its time. I think over time people have left their imprint on the building and that’s what we see, and hear and experience while we’re here.”

It is not just a feeling for the Museum’s staff, some have had personal experiences inside the home.

“Most popular thing that people talk about it smelling cigar smoke. An old home does give off a lot of different smells throughout the time, throughout the years, the seasons what not, but cigar smoke it kind of the one that tends to stick around. Personally, I’ve heard footsteps, previous staff have had the same experience,” Meyer explained.

No need to worry though, the staff says the ghosts that still live in the mansion are friendly. The Pattison’s were quite the entertainers in their day and are happy to continue hosting, even in the afterlife.

“There’s nothing here that’s ever been scary or anything like that, the home has a very positive vibe to it, but I think they’d be really happy that the home that they loved so much is still here and enjoyed by so many people,” said Meyer.

