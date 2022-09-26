UMD Homecoming Week Kickoff

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s homecoming week at UMD, and festivities kicked off Monday.

It was Merch Monday and the first 150 students to show up at the Kirby student center got a chance at what else? Free UMD merch.

They could choose between a tote bag or a koozie, and between a pint glass or a baseball hat.

Tuesday will be Top the Tator Tuesday, where representatives will visit the school to hand out their own free edible merch.

“I always love to be pretty much the first in line like during Black Friday times like at stores. So, I don’t know, I guess this is just kind of like a continuation of that. We’re here for our purpose and we are gonna go get our stuff you know,” UMD Student, Alanna Brask says.

Homecoming week continues with Winging Waffle Wednesday which is a breakfast event and the Bulldog Country Fair.

“It sets the tone for the rest of the week so if we can get a lot of people to show up to our events at the beginning of the week, then we can advertise the homecoming game and we can get people and not stuck in their dorms and interact with everyone and it’ll be super fun,” Kirby Program Board Traditions Chair, Sunna Mujteba says.

The week will wrap up on Saturday with tailgating and the Homecoming game kicking off at noon.