UMD Lands at #4 in USCHO Poll, Bell Named WCHA Defender of the Week

Next up for UMD is a contest against St. Lawrence University on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn.- After dominating their series with Long Island University from start to finish. The UMD women’s hockey team is moving up in the latest USCHO poll.

The Bulldogs are now the number four team in the country, a one spot increase from a week ago.

UMD would outscore Long Island 9-1 and on top of that, they would outshoot the Sharks 123 to 13.

In other Bulldog news, defender Ashton Bell was named WCHA defender of the week.

Bell led all scorers with five points over the weekend.

Next up for UMD is a contest against St. Lawrence University on Thursday.