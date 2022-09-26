UPDATE: Closed Middle School In Bovey Catches Fire, Crews Demolish What Is Left

Courtesy of "Friends of the Northland FireWire" Facebook page

UPDATE (September 26, 5:00 p.m.) — On Monday, crews tore down what was left of the former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey after it caught fire Sunday.

According to the Northland FireWire, some parts of the middle school, which was already closed down when the fire broke out, were still smoldering Monday afternoon.

There is still no word on any injuries or a cause.

Several of the fire departments involved were on scene Monday still hosing down the smoldering remains.

Fox 21 has reached out to the lead fire department for a cause and have not heard back yet.

Courtesy of “Friends of the Northland FireWire” Facebook page

ORIGINAL POST:

BOVEY, Minn. — The former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey caught fire on Sunday, according to the Northland FireWire.

The FireWire says that the building was already swallowed by smoke and flames by the time the fire department was called out, adding that parts of structure have fallen.

There are several fire departments on-scene, including Cohasset, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Trout Lake, Taconite, and Greenway, along with Meds-1 Ambulance service for medical support if needed.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or what may have started the fire.