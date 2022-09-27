AAA Surveys 400 Minnesotans About Travel Plans

MINNESOTA — AAA released its survey results for how some Minnesotans are planning holiday travel.

The company surveyed 400 people.

AAA says the majority of people are tying up the details for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel right now, while others are planning to wait a little longer.

More than a fourth of Minnesotans surveyed said they’re booking their travel needs earlier than usual because of higher prices on things like flights, with costs rising due to airline staffing shortages that lead to fewer flight options.

The company recommends booking flights early for better prices, and choosing morning flights as they are less likely to be delayed or cancelled.