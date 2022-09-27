DECC talks about New Plans for Harbor Drive

DULUTH, Minn. – It was disappointing news to many that rising costs of the sea wall reconstruction project forced Duluth to scale back its original vision of a plaza behind the DECC. Now, the drawing of a new, scaled-down version has been released that still re-imagines what Harbor Drive will look like.

The idea for the Harbor Plaza, was a spot with no street traffic, only walking and bike paths, and a large space for entertainment and events. But, it will not be constructed because the adjoining seawall reconstruction project is $7 million dollars over budget due to rising steel costs.

“It’s unfortunate, we’re all going through this even in our own personal lives, inflation is hitting everybody. And, when most of your project is a big chunk of sea wall, it’s going to have a massive impact on this project. Unfortunately I think a lot of us were excited for kind of that grander vision. But, I will say what’s coming is going to be pretty fantastic,” DECC Executive Director, Dan Hartman said.

With this space, the city plans to utilize it more for DECC and general community events and there is still hope for some form of a concert pavilion. Dan Hartman, who has been the Executive Director of the DECC for little over a year, says the DECC would like to use some of the winter village cabins that venders have used for a summer pop-up market place.

“Bottom line is I want to activate this space, I want this to become the new cool area for Duluth that we all kind of enjoy and just know like, “Hey, we’re going down to the DECC’s backyard.” That’s how I want this to be kind of viewed as, as that fun spot of our town and you’ll see that more and more as we program it out,” says Hartman.

The $18.2 million dollar project is part of a larger effort to bolster ties with Great Lakes Cruise Vessels like Viking Cruises to be used as a turnaround point.

“This is a game changer. This is one of those transformative changes that will change the way people view this space. And right now, this is a space that frankly a lot of Duluthians, especially out of towners don’t event think of. This will change all of that,” says Hartman.

Plans call for keeping Harbor Drive open to vehicle traffic but it will be narrowed from 36 feet wide to 24 feet. Work on the seawall is expected to finish next year.