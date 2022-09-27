Duluth’s Council Approves 8.9% Increase In Property Tax Levy

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday night, Duluth city council approved a 8.9% increase in the property tax levy for 2023.

The increase was proposed by Mayor Emily Larson.

The percentage can’t go higher than what councilors agreed on, but the council could vote to lower it by December before it takes effect.

So if you’re a Duluth resident, the city’s property tax rate is just a piece of the pie of what you’ll pay.

The rest of your property taxes are for St. Louis County and the school district.

What Duluth charges for property taxes is expected to cover about 27% of its overall budget, so more than $28 million of the city’s total budget of about $106 million.